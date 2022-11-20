ELKHART — A South Bend man is dead and two people from Elkhart were injured following two separate vehicle crashes which took place Friday in Elkhart County.
Koral Jordan, 27, was the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet which was traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 in the westbound lanes of travel, east of Ind. 19, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release. Robert Spann, 67, was driving a 2019 Nissan in the westbound lanes when Jordan's vehicle collided with his at 11:06 p.m.
Spann was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jordan was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital after she reported leg pain. Both were wearing their seatbelts and the time of the crash, and both their vehicles sustained heavy front end damage. No citations were given at the scene, the release added, and there were no passengers in either vehicle.
Earlier that day, at 4:50 p.m., Gary Burkholder, 39, was the driver of a west bound 2004 Chevy Silverado which ran off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree stump off Ind. 20, east of C.R. 21, according to an ECSO news release. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for multiple broken bones and facial lacerations, and was wearing his seatbelt at the time. His vehicle sustained total damage, and at the time of the crash the weather was clear but road surfaces were wet, the report added.
The crash remains under investigation.