GOSHEN — A Goshen man is dead and two other people are injured following a two-vehicle crash just west of Goshen Wednesday morning.
Adam Maxson-Jones, 30, was a passenger in a 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by Cameron Woolf, 21, Shipshewana, which was driving south on C.R. 15, approaching C.R. 32 at 7:46 a.m., according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The vehicle Woolf was driving was stopped at the stop sign and then entered the intersection in front of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Wendy Streeter, 40, Goshen, which was eastbound on C.R. 32. Streeter’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Woolf’s vehicle.
Maxson-Jones was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, while Woolf was transported to Elkhart General Hospital unconscious and having suffered several broken bones in his face. It is unknown if either man was wearing his seatbelt.
Streeter, who was wearing her seatbelt and the only occupant in her vehicle, was transported to Goshen General Hospital for reported head, neck and back pain, the release added.
No citations were issued at the scene due to the crash, which remains under investigation.