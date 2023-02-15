ELKHART — One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a car-versus-motorcycle crash which took place Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., a motorcycle struck an SUV at the intersection of Mishawaka St. and N. Nappanee St., according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.
"Initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on N. Nappanee St (Ind. 19) when it struck a Toyota Sequoia traveling eastbound on California Road and Mishawaka St.," the release stated. "The Sequoia came to rest in the westbound lanes of Mishawaka St."
The female driver, and sole occupant, of the Sequoia and the male driver of the motorcycle were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the motorcycle was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The names of the individuals involved are both being withheld pending family notification. The EPD Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, per protocol, and is currently investigating.