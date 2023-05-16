ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal car-versus-motorcycle crash that occurred early Tuesday evening.
At approximately 5:42 p.m., 911 received a call about a motorcycle and car accident with injuries that occurred in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue, an EPD news release stated. EPD officers were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter.
“Officers rendered first aid to the male motorcycle driver at the scene until medics arrived,” the release stated. “Medics transported the motorcycle driver to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment of serious injuries; he was subsequently pronounced deceased on the way to the hospital.”
Initial investigation indicates that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Oakland Avenue when it attempted to turn left into Stratford Commons. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Oakland Avenue at the time of the crash, and struck the passenger side of the truck. The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene, the release added.
The EPD Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, per protocol, and is handling the on-going investigation. As of press time the name of the motorcycle driver was being withheld pending family notification.