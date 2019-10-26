TOPEKA — A Topeka resident has died of injuries resulting from a fire at her home early Friday evening.
Investigators have not yet released the age or name of the person. However, they did say she was female.
According to the Topeka Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire with entrapment, located at 215 W. Pine St., at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Local law enforcement officers reportedly arrived on scene prior to the fire department and attempted to make entry to the second floor of the home, but were unsuccessful due to heavy smoke and heat conditions.
Upon arriving at the scene at approximately 7:22 p.m., firefighters made entry to the second floor of the home where the victim was located and passed her through a window to awaiting rescue personnel.
The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was then transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Fire department officials indicated that responding firefighters were able to get the fire under control at approximately 7:50 p.m. Friday.
Other agencies assisting the Topeka Fire Department included: Shipshewana Fire Department; LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office; Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office; Topeka Police Department; Wolcottville Police Department; Indiana State Police; Parkview EMS; and NIPSCO.
The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
