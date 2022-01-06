LOWELL — One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-94 in LaPorte County.
“This morning at 5:30 a.m., Trooper Kevin Council was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 eastbound lanes at the 36.8 mile-marker,” according to an Indiana State Police news release. “The vehicle, a red 2005 Dodge Ram, had rolled to a final rest in the far-right lane.”
The driver, David Mahaffey, from Westville, exited his vehicle and was standing away from it when his vehicle was struck by a white 2005 Chevrolet cargo van. After hitting the truck, the van spun directly into the path of a semi tractor-trailer. That semi then struck the passenger side of the van.
The driver of a fourth vehicle, a black 2007 GMC truck, saw the collisions taking place, attempted to avoid the collision and spun out. After losing control, his vehicle struck the center median wall, and then hit the trailer of the semi, the release said.
A passenger win the van was declared deceased at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner. A second passenger in the van was critically injured and was later flown to Chicago for treatment. A third passenger in the van was initially pinned in the van and later transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City for treatment.
The driver of the GMC, Nolan Beavers, from Merrillville, and the driver of the semi, Mark White, from Mason, Michigan, were not injured. Mahaffey, the driver of the original crash, was also not injured.
The roadway was closed for 4½ hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.