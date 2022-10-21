BRISTOL — One person is dead following an early morning crash Friday on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County.
At approximately 4:28 a.m. troopers with the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to calls of a car that had crashed into a bridge and caught on fire on the toll road near the 99.5 mile marker, according to an ISP news release. This is approximately two miles west of the Bristol Exit.
"Preliminary investigation by Trooper Jathan Rose indicates that a blue passenger car was travelling eastbound when it left the roadway to the left striking crash barrels and then the concrete bridge abutment for the C.R. 23 overpass," the release said. "The collision caused the car to catch on fire and become fully engulfed. The driver of the car was not able to get out of the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The eastbound passing lane was blocked for the crash investigation and to remove the vehicle.
As of Friday evening ISP and the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office were attempting to determine the identity of the driver so family notification can be made.
Troopers were assisted by Bristol Fire, Tom’s 24 Hour Towing, the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and ITRCC Maintenance. The crash remains under investigation.