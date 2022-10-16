Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west to northwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 knots this afternoon becoming northwest to 30 knots this evening. Waves building to 3 to 6 feet this afternoon and to 6 to 10 feet this evening. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds to 30 knots with gusts to 35 to 40 knot gales. Waves building to 8 to 12 feet early Monday morning and to 10 to 15 feet on Monday. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM Monday to 11 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&