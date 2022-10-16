ELKHART — One person is dead following a fatal Saturday afternoon shooting in Elkhart.
At approximately 2:47 p.m. Elkhart Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place, an EPD news release stated. At the scene officers found an unresponsive male in the driver's seat of a red passenger vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
"The vehicle had crashed into a tree line adjacent to an apartment building," the release stated. "Initial investigation indicates that the male victim was shot while in the vehicle in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place. He then drove away, striking two unoccupied parked cars, before crashing into the tree line nearby."
Officers initiated first aid, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release added. As of Sunday morning the victim's name had not been released, pending family notification.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handing the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the ECHU at 574-295-2825.