ELKHART — On Monday, the Elkhart County Board of Health announced that Dr. Houman Vaghefi, a radiation oncologist and medical director of Radiation Oncology at Goshen Center for Cancer Care, will join the board effective this month.
"Dr. Vaghefi's willingness to listen and openness toward all community partners and stakeholders make him a wonderful addition to the Elkhart County Board of Health," said Josi DeHaven, chair and spokesperson for the Elkhart County Board of Health. "His medical background in biochemistry and molecular biology makes him a vital resource for public health. Dr. Vaghefi's expertise and compassion to serve will make our County Board of Health that much stronger."
Dr. Vaghefi first started serving patients at Goshen Health 10 years ago in 2011 and feels honored to serve his community as a member of the County Board of Health. "The County Health Department has a huge responsibility in protecting and assuring the health of the public, and I'm honored to serve my community in this way."
Dr. Vaghefi also serves on the Institutional Review Board at Goshen Health and the Medical Board at John Patrick University. In addition, he currently serves as a Morale and Wellness Committee leader at Goshen Center for Cancer Care and serves in the Indiana Army National Guard/U.S. Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.