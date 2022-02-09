LAGRANGE — On Tuesday students at Lakeland Primary kicked off their version of the Winter Olympics.
“Our building-wide student Olympics will be on Feb. 17, and our closing ceremony will be on Friday, Feb. 18 at about 8:40 a.m.,” said Director and Principal of Lakeland School Corp. Preschools Traci Blaize by email.
The kickoff for the event was delayed but is currently underway.
“What we decided to do was our our own Winter Olympics here at Lakeland Primary,” said Lakeland Primary physical education teacher Heidi Collins. “We’re a K, 1 and 2 building. We were supposed to kick it off here on Friday when the real Olympics started, but we opened yesterday, Tuesday, and we did our own little opening ceremony.
"We’re doing our own little gold, silver, bronze based on behavior, hallway, and manners throughout the whole school for two weeks. Next Thursday on the 17th, we’re going to be doing an Olympic games where they will be competing.”
Collins described some of the events that will be taking place.
“In PE we did a practice ski jump and a biathlon,” she added. “Those will be two of the events we’ll have at our Olympic games. We’re going to do a skeleton on scooters, so they’ll be face first racing down a hallway. They are going to see how far they can get.
"We’re going to have (an event) kind of like we’re going to call it curling, but it will be more of target, how close you can get to a target with curling. (Another event is) design-your-own Olympic uniform, which will be more of an artistic kind of thing.”
The students are divided up into different classes representing a different country. On Feb. 18, a closing ceremony will take place and winning class the winning class will receive a prize.
