GOSHEN — The owners of Olympia Candy Kitchen were given a Key to the City Friday afternoon, as well as the Good of Goshen Award.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre met with owners Kathy and Kare Andersen at the historic restaurant to deliver the honors in front of restaurant staff and the public.
“You’ve always been one of the heart and soul of downtown,” Stutsman said.
Olympia Candy Kitchen was started in 1912 by Sam Husaus. In the 1920s, Greek immigrant Nicholas Paflas purchased the store, and it has remained within the family ever since, now in the hands of his granddaughter Kathy and great-grandson Kare.
“I’ve always grown up in candy,” Kathy said. “Before we got the grill and all that fancy stuff, it was just a soda store and candy and drinks and ice cream.”
It is known for its hand-dipped chocolates and handmade confections.
“I’ve always been happy to eat it,” Kathy joked.
“I call it quality control,” Kare added.
Sandwiches came first, and breakfast came later.
“I’ve repaired (the grill) probably 20 times,” Kare said. “But I don’t want to change the grill because I don’t want to change the flavor and that kind of thing.”
Admittedly, Kathy said she doesn’t want to change anything.
“This is what people like,” he said. “We make a lot of stuff from scratch, people probably don’t realize — mayonnaise, vegetable beef soup, chili. We roasted the cashews that are in the olive-nut sandwich. We make all the syrups — the chocolate syrups, the vanilla, the cherry …”
Candy canes, turtles, chocolate-covered cherries — most of the items for sale in the store are also made from scratch.
“When we make candy canes you can smell it all over,” Kathy said.
Olympia Candy has served the community for 111 years, through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions and pandemics.
“You have always been here for your neighbors and community,” the Good of Goshen plaque reads. “There is no greater investment that can be made than caring for others.”
The Good of Goshen Award is designated as the top honor within the city government, instituted by Stutsman in 2016, as a way of honoring those who have been doing great things for a long time, Stutsman said.
“We do what we can for the city and the community as far as serving people but also trying to do what we can to help others, too,” Kare said. “We just try to help the community as a whole, not just with food and candy, for other things too.”