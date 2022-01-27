Well we knew it would happen — Old Man Winter has arrived and with a vengeance!
As I’m writing this snow is on the ground and we’re contending with single digit temperatures with double digit below zero wind chills!
I would think those temps would make even winter lovers — of which I’m not — think twice. But I could be wrong — a good friend from church was explaining to our small group Sunday night the difficulty she experienced on her run that morning with the snow piled up. All I could think was ‘Why in the world would you even consider running on a snowy cold morning?’
But she wasn’t alone as I’d noticed a woman in my neighborhood all bundled up and running up my hill that same day. I jokingly asked my friend if it was her running past my house knowing it wasn’t because, really — two women out running in the snow?
Running anytime for me would be too jarring for my back, but if I’m being honest even before my accident running was not an activity I was fond of — maybe when I was five like my granddaughters or ten like my grandson, but not much after that.
Now, I can appreciate the beauty of freshly fallen snow; especially when the sun shines on it making it glisten and sparkle like diamonds and especially from the cozy comfort of my warm home!
I enjoy seeing the animal tracks in the snow leaving a road map of their travels. I sent my Arizona granddaughter Emma a picture of the bunny tracks in our yard with the trail from the big pine tree where I’m sure they have their warren to under my back deck. (Her mom said she loved it!) Along with the picture I sent a text saying that it was a perfect day for making snow angels — and I was tempted. I usually resist though, unless I have my grandkids giving this grown-up woman an excuse to lie in the snow flailing arms and legs.
I remember before my youngest son moved to Colorado years ago (they’ve since moved back) I took each of the kids individually for a special day. On Mya’s day — she was 10 or 11 at the time — we went to Steak and Shake for Valentine’s shakes and then came back to my house where we braved temps much like we’re now experiencing to run out and make snow angels. It was so frigid we quickly made the angels took photos and ran back inside to warm up.
Last winter I had Logan and Kyley overnight and we had snow so of course Grandma suggested making snow angels in the yard. But they’d forgotten to pack Kyley’s snow pants and gloves so rather than take her back home again, Grandma improvised. I made leg holes in a trash bag for her snow pants and pulled the drawstring tight around her waist. To replace her gloves I put baggies on her hands. Miss Kyley thought Grandma was a little looney—‘what are you doing, Grandma?’ She was clearly not impressed with my fashion design but she got in the spirit of it and the three of us thought it was hilarious. It was only for as long as it took to make snow angels and then we threw away her improvised snow pants and gloves.
I’ve always said I’d love to go to a ski resort — not to go skiing but to sit by a roaring fire with a cup of cocoa or coffee and a good book watching the skiers outside the window.
I used to enjoy playing in the snow and I’d stay out for hours, but these days the cold makes my back tense up creating even more pain. I wear layers this time of year even when I’m staying indoors.
So kudos to you hardy souls out there running, skiing and ice skating — I applaud you, I just don’t want to join you. While I can’t completely hibernate, I’m staying home as much as possible and am quite content to do so. Not quite curled up with a book watching the snow — my ‘office’ is my home so there’s always some work to keep me busy.
I hope however you enjoy spending these cold winter days — as a homebody or an outdoorsman — you’re safe and warm!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.