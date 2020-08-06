All Elkhart County schools will begin the school year with online learning for all students, Goshen Community Schools officials announced Thursday.
In a post made on the Goshen Community Schools' Facebook page just after 5 p.m., officials stated a phone conference with all public school superintendents from Elkhart County and health officials from the county had been held earlier in the day and, upon recommendation from county Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz, online learning would be the safest course of action for schools.
"Online learning will continue through September 28, 2020, unless pandemic conditions improve significantly enough to safely reopen schools. At this time, Goshen Community Schools (GCS) will start the year on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with all grades in Course V, which is online learning from home," the post stated.
Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston made an announcement on the school's Facebook page and website about back-to-school plans.
"Today the Elkhart County Health Department asked all public and private schools to begin the school year virtually until September 28th," the announcement stated. "Additionally, all athletics, extracurricular and co-curricular activities have been suspended for the time being."
The first day of school will begin virtually Wednesday or all Concord students, according to the announcement.
"We have been preparing for this scenario and will communicate plans to kick off virtual learning in a positive way," Funston stated in the news release. "Students in grades K-12 who are new to the district, including kindergarteners and new enrollees may pick up their Chromebooks at Concord Intermediate School from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11.
Families who need to drop off/pick up paperwork from school buildings may do so during regular office hours as our offices will remain open. Additional details about classroom material pick-up, student meal distribution, etc. will be shared via our website, SchoolMessenger, and social media accounts."
Middlebury Community Schools made the announcement on their Facebook page around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that school will be "100% virtually instead of in person."
"That means no students will attend school in person from August 12 until September 28," the post stated. "Your schools will contact you about virtual instruction, picking up devices, supplies, and meeting teachers. All athletic practices and contests are canceled until September 28. Please help your children understand that we will see them in person as soon as we can."
The following information was also announced in Goshen Community Schools Facebook post:
• GCS will delay the start of the school year by one day, making the first day of school Tuesday to allow administrators and teachers an additional day of preparation to get ready for an online start. To make up for the loss of the instructional school day, GCS will use the Friday before President’s Day, Jan. 15, 2021, as a school day.
• Meals will be served by pick-up/drive-through at each school, with staff members available to direct families through the line at each school. Families should have the student IDs, or student ID number, of the students for whom they wish to pick up lunches. Lunch will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday. Times for pick up at individual schools will be announced next week. Meals will be available starting Tuesday.
• Schools will be developing alternative plans for device pickup, as well as meeting their teachers. More information will be coming out as soon as those plans are confirmed.
• School counselors, social workers, instructors, TOIs, nurses and paraprofessionals will be available for students and their families Monday through Friday via phone calls, email or by other arrangements as set up with school staff members.
• Teachers will start online lessons Tuesday. All students should start logging in as instructed.
• Principals and office staff will be available in the school buildings Monday through Friday during school hours.
• The GCS Administration Center will also be open to help answer questions or assist patrons as needed.
"Goshen’s reopening plan included courses of action to make these kinds of abrupt changes and we are prepared to serve all students in an online learning environment," the post continued. "We will continue to be flexible during this pandemic and communicate changes to you as soon as possible. We will always choose to do what is best for our students and staff, and what is recommended by the local and state health officials. We appreciate your understanding (along with a healthy dose of flexibility!) as we change our plans to start in Course V to begin the 2020-21 school year. Our full COVID-19 school plan may be found at: https://buff.ly/3gVC38X."
