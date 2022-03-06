Goshen Police Department officers responded to a fatal overdose at 6:31 p.m. Saturday.
A report was made of an unresponsive male found in an upstairs bedroom at a residence in the 200 block of N. Second Street in Goshen. Lifesaving measure were made by officers and medics on the scene but the 19-year-old male did not survive.
GPD officers also responded to a report of child molestation at 10:38 a.m. Friday. A report from DCS was received for follow up.
Officers also responded to a reported trailer being struck by multiple eggs at 3:50 p.m., Friday, by Kenneth Patterson of Goshen. The incident took place at 81 Brookside Manor.
- Markeese Lewis, 37, 513 S. Silverwood, Goshen, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Friday, at his residence on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, following a completed home visit by Elkhart County Community Corrections. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Mario Lopez Ruiz, 20, 620 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic
- battery. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Luis Roman Ayala, 35, 1950 13th St., Niles, Michigan, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated and never receiving a license, following a traffic
- stop near the intersection of W. Pike St. and Indiana Ave. in Goshen. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Paul Schmidt, 51, 1101 W. Lincoln Ave., #108, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of trespassing at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, having previously been issued a no-trespass warning. He was released pending a future court date.
- Sharon Warren, 51, 2205 Philippa St., South Bend, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and shoplifting at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Ulises Rodriguez, 20, 308 State St., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 2:41 a.m. Sunday, following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Green Road. He was released pending a future court date.
