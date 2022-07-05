MILFORD TOWNSHIP — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning that occurred Saturday at approximately 8:19 p.m. in the 5900 block of S 1000 E on Big Long Lake.
Emergency personnel responded to the area regarding a 22-month-old boy who had been recovered from the water in front of the residence, a news release stated. He was unresponsive, and life-saving efforts were performed on-scene. The boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where died Sunday at approximately 11 p.m.
An autopsy was performed today at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center, and the results are pending. The incident remains under investigation.
Conservation officers were assisted by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and Parkview Samaritan.