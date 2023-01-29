SYRACUSE — On Saturday morning, Oakwood Resort’s Pier & Back Porch Restaurant Manager Kay Auer said they had no one on the list for this year’s Polar Plunge, a fundraiser where participants would plunge into the icy depths of Lake Wawasee to raise money for the Turkey Creek Fire Department.
“We had a lot of reservations in the bar and restaurant but we just didn’t know,” she admitted.
At 11 a.m., restaurant staff began serving chili and grilled cheese sandwiches as lunch features and throughout the course of the morning, around 55 people eventually signed up for the icy dip by its 1 p.m. start time, and hundreds more came out in support.
It’s a record.
“Everybody signed up today,” Auer said.
Prizes were given out for best individual and team costumes, and participants enjoyed finding creative ways to make a splash, with some holding hands as they conquer the everpresent fear of freezing water, and others rushing into the waves to simply get it over with as fast as possible.
To be eligible for the competition, though, participants had to at some point submerge themselves in the frigid lake.
“We had a great success,” Auer said.
Some came in swimsuits, some in street clothing, some in tech suits and others in costumes.
“It’s kind of to get the monotony of winter out of the way and get everyone together,” Auer said.
Oakwood Resort has been putting on the Polar Plunge for five years, excluding 2021 and 2022.
“We’re kind of just getting back into it but this was a better turnout,” Auer said.
The money raised will go to the Turkey Creek Fire Department. Oakwood Resort will also match the donations. Last year, the total was $15,000.
In the afternoon, there was beer tent and live music by Loose Folkers featuring Tom Koenig and Greg Reszel.
“It’s fun,” Auer said. “It’s a way for us to get involved in the community and give back.”
The Polar Plunge was part of the Syracuse Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Wonderland festivities. In addition, the Michiana Ice Carvers Association spent the daytime hours carving five pieces downtown, Pickwick Theatre hosted a free family viewing of Happy Feet, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation encouraged taking a winter hike, Rich Beauty Parlor hosted a Twisted Tiki, and Bouthahn’s Egg Rolls food truck was stationed downtown near the Syracuse Public Library.