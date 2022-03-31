SOUTH BEND — Oaklawn will host Sam Quinones, author of “Dreamland” and “The Least of Us,” at events May 4 and 5, exploring trends in substance use and how communities across the U.S. are supporting prevention, treatment and recovery.
Quinones will speak about his journey chronicling the progression of American drug use, from the silent opioid epidemic to the rise of fentanyl and other substances and how that progression impacts our social systems, according to a news release.
- On May 4, in partnership with the St. Joe County Public Library, Quinones will speak at a free community event from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Main Library Community Learning Center. Pre-register for this free event at www.sjcpl.org/events.
- On May 5, Quinones will be the featured speaker at a community-wide professional training, “On the frontlines of America’s drug epidemic: Opioids, fentanyl, meth and our response.” Indiana Drug Czar Douglas Huntsinger will also speak about state initiatives to combat substance use and support treatment, followed by a panel of local change-agents. Panelists include the Hon. Gretchen Lund, Elkhart County Drug Court Judge; Dr. Brandon Zabukovic, Michiana Opioid Task Force and Medication-Assisted Treatment advocate; Becky Savage, President and Co-Founder of the 525 Foundation, and John Horsley, Oaklawn’s Vice President of Adult and Addiction Services. This half-day seminar, offered in the morning and repeated in the afternoon, will be held at Sammlung Platz in Nappanee and costs $75, which includes 3 CEUs for mental health clinicians. Register for this event at www.oaklawn.org/events.
Due to the widespread impact of addiction, the conference is designed for diverse professionals from the fields of mental health, medicine, justice system, corrections, homeless outreach, schools, youth organizations, churches and anyone working with people facing addiction, the release added.
Oaklawn provides mental health and addiction treatment to 27,000 children, adolescents and adults. Oaklawn — which has campuses in Elkhart, Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka — offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, as well as intensive services for youth.
To learn more visit www.oaklawn.org.
