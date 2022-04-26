Oakland Avenue Trail gets greenlight from board

NAPPANEE — After about a month of checking boxes, checking the temperature of elected officials and checking balances, Monday the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety awarded the Oakland Avenue Trail Project to R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee.
R. Yoder was the low bidder for the project with a total price of $1,116,449. Mike Reese of The Troyer Group was present at the meeting. He reminded the board that they received two bids for the project on March 14. R. Yoder Construction submitted a base bid of $964,894 plus alternate one(replacing netting at golf course) $40,000 and alternate two (adding sculpture path spur) $111,555.00 for a total of $1,116,449.
The second bidder, Michiana Contracting, Inc. Plymouth submitted a base bid of $1,219,519.00, alternate one at $24,642.04 and alternate two at $150,073.09 for a total of $1,394,234.13.
The project will entail repaving and widening the walk — roots have been pushing up the path in places creating a potential hazard, landscaping and lighting. The project bids came in higher than the engineer’s estimate which is why the board scrutinized the decision and sought the city council’s approval as well.
In a related matter, the Oakland Trail lighting project was awarded. Reese explained when they rebid the project they took the lights out to “help improve the pricing and flexibility.” He said they sent out requests for quotes to three businesses and only received one back from Dave Baker Agency, Lighting & Controls, Fort Wayne. Reese said there were two different types of poles on the quotes — AMP and AVPL. The AVPL is a lesser cost but wasn’t the original one chosen so Reese said after speaking with the mayor and department heads they decided to go with the higher cost pole at a cost of $137,310.25.
Reese said the company would deliver the poles and lights and R. Yoder would install them as part of the project. Reese said the AMP lighting poles are also an easier replacement option. The board approved the quote.
Street Department Truck
Street Superintendent Brent Warren explained to the council that back in October 2021 they accepted a quote for a 2022 pickup truck from McCormick Motors, Nappanee. They received a notice from McCormick that GM is not going to produce that truck. Warren said McCormick’s offered the city an option to purchase a 2022 GMC pickup that “meets all the qualifications and exceeds some,” he said.
There is a change order for an additional cost of $1800 over the original quote of $40,700 bringing the new cost to $42,500. Warren said they’re still honoring the $1,000 trade-in.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer pointed out that even with the additional cost the quote is still lower than others received.
“It’s still about $6900 less than the other quotes,” Warren confirmed.
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked if the truck was on the lot and he was told it was.
“Unfortunately it’s not just us — manufacturers are just canceling orders,” he said.
Commonwealth Engineer
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers was present at the meeting and Andrew Robarge attended virtually. They had two matters for the board. The first was change order number 2 for the Water Tank Improvement Project Division A.
LaReau said there were three items on the change order; the largest was a change to gravel from grass around the interior fencing at a cost of $45,000. The second item was adding a limit switch to the Clouse tank and the third is a time extension of 77 days requested by Caldwell Tank. The total amount of the change order was $51,345.50 and 77 days. The board approved the change order.
The second matter for Commonwealth was an amendment to the Centennial Street Sewer Rehabilitation project allowing for construction engineering and other services at a cost of $26,500. The board approved that as well.
In other business the board:
• Received one bid for the US Hwy 6 West water extension project. Beer & Slabaugh, Nappanee submitted the lone bid at $105,500. The council accepted the bid and will take it under advisement.
• Awarded the purchase of old bleachers at Wellfield Park to Delbert Borkholder, Power from the Past at a price of $1200. It is one set of bleachers with a seating capacity of 290. Borkholder will need to remove the bleachers between May 31-June 19th.
• Tabled a discussion on options for W. Market St. since no bids were received.
• Approved a 2022 Baker Tilly engagement letter for a monthly fee of $6900.
• Approved allowing NIPSCO an easement through Wellfield Park.
• Approved emergency allowing R. Yoder to close the alley by Bella Books to repair bricks.
• Approved R. Yoder Construction request to close off parking spaces and place a dumpster while they work on Hunter’s Hideaway.
• Approved Police Chief Rulli’s request to hire Bill Lynch as police reserve effective today.
• Heard water line broke inside the water department and it ruined electronics with $30,000 damage. Board approved authorizing the mayor to approve the work to be done so it can be done ASAP as it is essential to the operation.
• Approved Griffin Plumbing, Elkhart to replace copper tubing so it’s not as easy to break.
• Accepted the resignation of firefighter/medic Grace Anglemyer as she wants to pursue her nursing career, and approved the hiring of Gustavo Bautista.
