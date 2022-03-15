NAPPANEE — After rejecting the lone bid received for the Oakland Avenue trail project in January, The Troyer Group refigured and resent the project out for bid, and Monday the Nappanee Board of Works board received and opened two bids.
The first bid opened was from Michiana Contracting, Plymouth, with a base bid of $1,219,519.20 and an alternate one an additional $24,642.04, alternate two an additional $150,073.09 and alternate three is a deduct of $58,750.
The second bid was from R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee, with a base bid of $964,893.50 and an alternate one with an additional $40,000, alternate two an additional $111,555 and alternate three is a deduct of $75,000.
The board voted to take the bids under advisement and hopefully award March 28. Mayor Phil Jenkins thanked the bidders.
The previous rejected bid was from Michiana Contracting, Plymouth for $1,358,977.76 with an alternate of $143,000 and a second alternate that was a deduct of $33,473.63, which The Troyer Group said at the time was $300,000 over the engineer’s estimate.
West Industrial Park
Jeff Schaffer of Abonmarche attended virtually and said since the board rejected quotes on the West Industrial Park drainage project since they came in above the quote threshold of $100,000, he prepared bid documents and asked the board’s approval of the notice to bidders and authority to advertise with bids back April 11.
Mayor confirmed they’d be the same set of plans and Schaffer said they were, he just needed to have the required bid bonds. The board approved notice to the bidder and authorized advertisement.
Pay Applications
The board approved two pay applications. The first was for the Airport Water Tower project — pay application #9 for $34,924.61. The mayor said the tower is erected and they’re waiting for warmer weather to paint.
The second pay application was for the Wellfield Park restroom and concession stand for $422,463.96 to GM Development. Jenkins said that amount was the city’s portion and completion is scheduled for mid-May.
In a related matter, the board approved declaring obsolete the current bleachers at Wellfield Park and advertise them for sale with sealed bids to be received April 11 at 3:30. Jenkins said the school corporation gave the bleachers to the city and state statutes allows several ways for disposing of city property and this is one way.
Police News
Police Chief Steve Rulli asked for board’s approval to hire Justin Lantz, currently on reserves, as probationary patrolman effective Friday.
“It’ll be hard to lose him as a reserve sergeant,” Rulli said, but said he would be glad to have him on the department as a full time officer.
The board approved the hire.
Rulli also informed the board that the order for three squad cars they pushed through in December so they could be fulfilled and not canceled. They were formally informed by Chrsyler that their order for the Durangos had been canceled.
“So everyone across the state is scrambling,” he said.
Rulli said their only option is to go with the Ford SUV’s from Bloomington Ford at $700 higher per vehicle.
“If we get the order in now they hope they’ll be built sometime in July,” he said.
The board approved the changes and after the meeting Rulli said the new amount per squad car is $37,765.25.
In other business:
• Approved ordering uniforms for the water department from Aramark as low bidder at a cost of $10.34 per employee per week.
• Approved several sewer bill adjustments.
• Approved a dumpster request to be placed in front of 355 E. Lincoln St. Tuesday-Friday.
• Approved several sewer connections.
• Approved several excavating on public property requests.
• Approved a driveway permit for 2001 Prairie Lane with the requirement that the sidewalk meets the ADA requirements.
• Approved a change to the parking lot closure for Saturday’s Leprechaun Chase to also close it on Friday so the street department could clean it.
