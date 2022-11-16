NAPPAMEE — The Oakland Avenue project is getting back on track, according to what Jonathan Erdahl with Northern Indiana Public Service Company told Nappanee Board of Works members Monday afternoon.
“I apologize this has dragged out longer than expected,” Erdahl told the board.
NIPSCO is working on gas service upgrades on Oakland Avenue and they were having trouble getting flaggers from CSX railroad. He explained that CSX changed their process; they used to call when they needed flaggers, now it’s an online form.
“We’ve been waiting since Oct. 10 for flaggers,” he said and took responsibility for missed communication.
Erdahl said his main concern was getting very short notice as that happened on a project in Goshen, but they did receive word that CSX flaggers would come this Thursday and Friday. He said on Friday they’ll secure the site and re-open the road for Thanksgiving week. On Nov. 28 they’d begin boring and he expected the project to be completed by Dec. 16.
Erdahl said the crew usually works four 10 hour days and he’s asked that they work on Fridays to expedite the process.
Mayor Phil Jenkins thanked Erdahl for attending the meeting and for communicating with them and said, “I agree it’s been closed a long time,” but he also said he hasn’t received any complaints.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he just received a call from a resident prior to the meeting but she was just wondering about the status.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked Erdahl if he’d been communicating with the businesses affected. Erdahl said he had talked to a few but would call all of them Tuesday with the update.
“We’re making the best out of a difficult situation," Jenkins said. "Some things are out of NIPSCO’s control.”
He asked the board to accept the new schedule and asked Erdahl if there are any changes to come back to the board.
Projects Awarded
Board awarded two water/wastewater projects including the lift station generator project to Moyer Electric, Elkhart. The bids were for the main lift station at Franklin Park $36,450, alternate one at West Moore Knoll $34,250 and alternate two for Heckaman Homes lift station $34,650 for a total of $110,350.
Gerber said the generators were 35 weeks out and payment will be due after all work is completed.
The board also awarded the pipe procurement project to Ferguson Waterworks, South Bend. Gerber said they were the only bidder on the project and the bid amount was $96,117.60 for the pipes needed for the upcoming Woodview Drive project. Gerber said most of the items were in stock.
Airport Project
The board approved pay application #15 on the Airport Tank project Division A to Caldwell Tank in the amount of $166,614.52. Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers was online and explained it was mainly completion of gravel for the access drive, fencing, etc.
Scheumann asked how close the project was to completion and LaReau responded as of last week there were just a few minor items on the punch list. Scheumann asked if they’d be discussing liquidated damages at that time and LaReau said they would. He said as of Monday they were 44 days behind substantial completion and 61 days beyond final completion.
Wellfield & Restroom Project
The board approved pay application #9 on the Wellfield and Park restroom project for $45,000 — $23,000 for Wellfield and $22,000 for other park restrooms.
Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight said he received the invoice in August but held it because they were having a hard time getting them to finish work on the soccer complex. He said they have done the work so he recommended paying it. However there is another bill coming for quite a bit more that he plans to hold.
“They know we’re dissatisfied,” Knight said of the contractor Meyer Najem. “It’s like they quit working when they got done with the soccer complex.”
Knight also told the board the project would be under budget.
Availability of Sewer for Elkhart Co. Regional District
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber told the board he’d been approached by the county commissioners about providing end of the pipe treatment for the communities of Foraker, Southwest and Tecumseh Acres. Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Environmental Protection Agency are working on not having so many treatment plants and instead bringing to larger regional plants like Nappanee’s.
“We had a lot of meetings to decide the best way to do it,” Gerber said.
Elkhart County Regional Sewer District would own everything outside of the corporate limits and the city would just have where pipe comes in on County Road 7 south of County Road 52 and go into a new manhole and then straight to the treatment plant.
“So it’ll be a short conveyance,” he said.
Gerber said they’re working on an inter-local agreement for availability of service from the district to the city.
“Today we’re just asking the board to sign a capacity certification letter for IDEM,” he said.
Scheumann asked about capacity and Gerber said they’d take three percent and allot them 50,000 gallons a day and he felt the treatment plant could handle that.
Jenkins said they’re working with Baker-Tilly on rates but they anticipate it’ll be an additional $100,000-$120,000 revenue for the treatment plant with no additional maintenance or workers.
In other business, the board:
• Approved pay application #3 for the Oakland Trail project to R Yoder Construction for $211,039.42.
• Approved closing Wellfield Park Drive Dec. 1 to March 30. There was vandalism last winter. A sign would be posted at Northside Blvd. and the gates locked.
• Approved paying Beer & Slabaugh $7,890 for emergency sewer repair on East Market St. and paying John Mast Construction $2,432 for replacing the concrete pad.
• Approved blocking out some downtown parking spaces sometime during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 to allow for street sweeping before the Miracles at Main and Market parade.