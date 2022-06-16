SHIPSHEWANA — One of the longest standing bands in the history of music, let alone country music, is finally making a return to northern Indiana and with a whole album of new songs for fans. The Oak Ridge Boys will perform for two audiences at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, at 1 and 8 p.m. June 18 as part of the center’s Summer Gospel Week.
The Oak Ridge Boys originally formed in 1947, but the current lineup has been front porch singing since the early 1970s. Wally Fowler and His Georgia Clod-Hoppers formed in 1943. The group would perform for staff members and their families at a restricted World War II nuclear research facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Asked to sing there so often, the remaining members of the group eventually changed their name to the Oak Ridge Quartet.
In the 1950s, the group was reorganized and renamed again as the Oak Ridge Boys. Baritone singer William Lee Golden was the first of the current line up to join in 1965, followed by lead singer Duane Allen the following year, who eventually became president and CEO of the group.
“I was actually singing with Elvis back then and I made the major decision to leave Elvis,” recalled the quartet’s bass singer Richard Sterban. “That was 50 years ago!”
He joined in 1972, and the following year, the final member, tenor singer Joe Bonsall rounded the long-standing quartet.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve been very blessed,” Sterban said. “We’re still honored to be able to do what we do and we do not plan to retire any time soon. As long as the good Lord allows us to do it, we’re going to keep doing this because we really love what we’re doing.”
The quartet is known for such hits as “Bobbie Sue” and “Elvira,” which topped Top 40 Pop and Adult Contemporary charts, “Thank God for Kids,” “American Made,” “Ya’ll Come Back to the Saloon,” and a total of 117 since 1943.
“We are now considered classic country. We first came on the scene 50 years ago we were basically accused of not being country enough,” Sterban recalled. “Now we are considered classic country. I do not consider it a problem. I think they’ve taken the bar and raised it several levels. I think the future of country music is in pretty good hands even though we’re not being played on country music stations. Right now we’re in more of a pop-sounding era of country music, but I guess that’s OK.”
Falling somewhere between Southern gospel and classic country, depending on the song, they’ve performed with the likes of Shooter Jennings, Johnny Cash, seen 17 singles make it to the top of the Billboard country singles charts, and were inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
“Our business has changed. When I listen to country radio now, when I watch the award shows, I understand why we do not fit in there any longer,” Sterban said.
Despite that, the Oak Ridge Boys’ have become a household name for country music fans. In 2000, they were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and then in 2011, became members of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2015, the Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
They continue to produce albums and perform worldwide. The quartet’s newest album, “Front Porch Singin’,” is a live album produced by Dave Cobb, and recorded during the pandemic, released June 11, 2021.
“I remember when all the recording studios were closed down during the pandemic- everything was closed down, and Dave Cobb called us,” Sterban said. “He told us, ‘What I want to do on this project is I want to capture the feeling of four guys just singing on the porch, harmonizing in a very information way.”
The album features some new songs as well as some classics.
“I remember walking into the studio one morning — early afternoon — we walked into the studio and we were just barely settled in and Dave Cobb said, ‘Fellows, if you were on the bus and getting ready for a show and you wanted to harmonize while you were getting ready on the bus, what would you sing?’ Immediately Duane, our lead singer, started singing “Swing Down Sweet Chariot,” and we saw a song that we’d sang for years but we had never recorded. … We had just walked through the door and we had no idea we were going to sing that song. We were probably in the studio less than an hour and it was a done deal.”
Cobb wanted to retain the feel of the informal, healing nature of the front porch singing concept, so there is very little instrumentation on the album.
At the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, they’ll perform their classic hits, as well as songs from the new album.
“We plan to have a great time,” Sterban said.
Tickets for the shows range from $24.95 to $69.95. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center online at https://www.thebluegate.com/.