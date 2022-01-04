The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a wind advisory for Elkhart and surrounding counties from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST Wednesday.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected across portions of portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
