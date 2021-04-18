GOSHEN — An early spring wet snow is expected for Elkhart County and vicinity for the middle of this week.
Amos Dodson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said on Sunday that the system is currently expected to begin Tuesday and continue overnight into Wednesday.
"We're going to see some rain Tuesday, and that's going to turn to snow Tuesday evening," Dodson said.
Although Dodson said it was uncertain on Sunday how much accumulation should be expected, it will likely be a wet snow, with a lot of melting due to warm ground conditions. Temperatures are however expected to drop into the 20s.
Dodson recommended that local residents cover any plants or other sensitive vegetation, or bring them inside if possible.
