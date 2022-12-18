SYRACUSE — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana is predicting a potentially “dangerous” winter weather system to move into Elkhart County and vicinity overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
NWS Meteorologist Jim Anderson said Sunday that the system is expected to form in Canada before moving into the upper Midwest, just east of the Rocky Mountains, before making its way to the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley.
“The track of the storm will determine everything,” Anderson said. “If the storm system ends up a little further west, then goes north, we’re looking at more mixed precipitation. If the center stays more to the south and goes eastward, we’re looking mostly at snow.”
Although snow is likely, Anderson said that as of Sunday it was too early to make predictions as to the amount of snowfall the region might see. He also said that the system could potentially impact travel for the Christmas holiday and that motorists and other travelers should plan accordingly.
“We’re looking at a low temperature of around 21 degrees at that time,” Anderson said about Wednesday.
On Wednesday, high temperatures are expected in the 30s, with highs in the teens by Friday and for Saturday, Christmas Eve, temperatures could be in the single digits, with teens for highs and 35 to 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts.
“We’re looking at some dangerous wind chills,” he added.
Updates will follow as they become available. To learn more about winter weather safety, visit www.weather.gov/safety/winter.