SYRACUSE — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio for this afternoon and tonight.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this evening. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible with isolated damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpours as the potential main threats.
On Thursday showers with scattered thunderstorms are expected, with an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.