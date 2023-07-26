The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for portions of north central and northern Indiana, including Elkhart, Kosciusko, St. Joseph, De Kalb, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, Steuben and Whitley until 1 a.m.
Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas due to excessive rainfall.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Goshen, Warsaw, Auburn, Kendallville, Angola, Nappanee, Garrett, Bremen, Ligonier, Syracuse, Butler, Avilla, Albion, Waterloo, Bourbon, Wakarusa, Milford, Hamilton, Rome City and Topeka.