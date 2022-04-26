The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for portions of northern Indiana, including Elkhart County, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
