The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana reported Sunday that another period of accumulating snow and difficult travel is expected to develop from west to east late Sunday into Monday morning.
The snow will then taper off in most areas later in the day with total accumulations generally in the 1 to 3 inch range. The snow is expected to start between 6 am and 8 am EST west of US 31, and between 8 and 10 a.m. into northeast Indiana and south-central Michigan. Roads will likely become snow covered and slick with temperatures in the 20s.
