SOUTH BEND — Southold Dance Theater, 914 Lincoln Way W., South Bend, a nationally recognized, pre-professional dance company currently entering its 47th season, is searching for new talent for their annual Nutcracker performance.
The theater's holiday show will be in partnership with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra
Auditions for the youth show begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with different time slots for different age groups. There is a $25 audition fee that includes a Nutcracker t-shirt. No experience is necessary.
The performances will take place Dec. 9-11 at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend.
For more information or download an audition form, visit www.southold-dance.org