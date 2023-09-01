GOSHEN — A $21 million project designed to change the education space of nursing and public health students at Goshen College broke ground Friday morning.
The project takes place at Westlawn Hall, with DJ Construction designing new state-of-the-art learning spaces, as well as enhanced dining services and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. Renovations on roughly 40,000 square feet on all three floors of Westlawn and the annex connecting it to Culp Hall are expected to be completed by early 2025.
“Beyond the academic spaces, this renovation will service all of our students, employees and partners through accessible and inclusive public venues for gathering, study, collaboration and dining,” Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus said.
The first floor will include a two-story lounge with a second-floor mezzanine, six individual restrooms, a lactation room, a large multipurpose meeting space and a completely new kitchen, as well as a covered patio area connected to the dining hall to accommodate additional seating. On the second and third floors, the new nursing and public health programs will triple the programs’ square footage. They’ll have a 10-bed skills lab, a three-room hospital simulation lab, a six-room exam suite, three classrooms, student lounges and huddle rooms, and faculty offices and workspaces. There will also be a new elevator and stair tower.
“The academic programs that will be housed in this building — nursing and public health — are deeply connected to our local community," Stoltzfus said.
Through a partnership with Ivy Tech, GC will also begin offering a Certified Nursing Assistant program for the first time.
“We constantly hear about the need of qualified healthcare professionals in our community and all of our healthcare agencies,” said Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty. “From prenatal support through elder care, we feel those needs greatly and our mental healthcare needs have also never been greater and clearly no single entity can address all of those needs. It’s only through a cooperative, community collaboration that we will be able to address this issue.”
Curator of the Mennonite Historical Library Joe Springer also spoke about the historic building and presented a cornerstone time capsule. He explained that the copper box was placed behind the cornerstone on Thanksgiving Day 1950, at the annual alumni gathering. It was a few months after the groundbreaking in June of the new Westlawn building.
“The copper box looked intriguing, unfortunately, we opened it to find it full of sludge,” he admitted. Moisture had gotten into the box and over the years dissolved most of the artifacts. They were, however, able to discover the remnants of two different annual school yearbooks.