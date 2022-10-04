GOSHEN — The Maples at Waterford Crossing broke ground Monday on a new skilled memory care unit.
The new Skilled Memory Care Unit will boast 14 beds through its 10 bedrooms. Residents will have their own bathroom, and the facility will have an enclosed courtyard, activity area, nurse’s station, dining room and other specialty areas.
“The programming will be geared directly toward dementia and daily routines, a lot of about keeping it consistent,” explained Waterford Crossing’s Alex Ratkovich. “Their memory is going but at some point, you remember this is the time for lunch or supper. There’ll be times posted making sure they know what time of day it is. A lot of people did BINGO on Fridays or they got their hair done on Wednesdays so this is the kind of thing that it helps w that personalized programming.”
According to information provided by The Maples of Waterford Crossing, programming for patients with dementia or Alzheimer’s can be difficult for senior living communities because at a certain stage in the disease, what’s needed changes pretty substantially. For example, some patients with dementia require locked doors on the premises of the building at all times, which isn’t something the Maples has at its current buildings. While the Maples already treats those with mild dementia, patients that are further along in the disease have to be referred to new facilities, which can be difficult for families and traumatizing for patients. The new facility, the release reads, will hopefully allow many of those patients to remain at the facility, and bring in new ones in order to help families.
Waterford Crossing will also be launching a dementia support group aimed at supporting the families of those with memory diseases.
The first program, Dementia 101, will be taught Oct. 27 by the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana. The community already has four people trained to lead the support group and can therefore add more groups if the community deems it necessary.
“Even though we’re providing the care, there’s a lot on the family and it’s still difficult,” said Lisa Zollinger, community service representative for Waterford Crossing. “It’s difficult when you walk in and you see your husband holding hands with someone because he doesn’t know he’s married … and I can’t even imagine your parent not knowing who you are and those are the kind of things our families are going through every day.”
To register to join a support group or for more information on potential future availability at the Skilled Memory Care Unit, call Alex Ratkovich at 574-349-8093.