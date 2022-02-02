GOSHEN — Premier Arts has added a new location and two additional shows to its season roster.
Premier Arts is bringing the musical “Nunsense” to the stage of The Goshen Theater to kick off its 15th season.
A synopsis of the show reads: “The cast of characters for this show aren’t your typical nuns. Watch Sister Mary Regina played by Laurie DuBois, Sister Mary Hubert played by Janis Logsdon, Sister Mary Amnesia played by Ashlea Harrington, Sister Robert Anne played by Myah Englebrecht, and Sister Mary Leo played by Katy DuBois, come up with a nutty variety show to raise money for the dearly departed sisters. With a guest appearance from the Stage Manager played by Matthew Pippenger.
“The Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show.”
This is a family-friendly show.
For tickets, which cost from $12 to $25, go online to www.premierarts.org.
