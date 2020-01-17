GOSHEN — Goshen College students, faculty and community members are invited to focus on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the annual King Celebration Sunday and Monday.
“Unapologetically Just: Rooted in the Way of Jesus” will be the theme of the free events held throughout the weekend on the college campus. All events are open to the public.
King Celebration events begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at College Mennonite Church with a sermon by featured speaker Dr. Regina Shands Stoltzfus, Goshen College professor of peace, justice and conflict studies. The service will be followed by discussion at 11 a.m, according to a news release sent by the college.
Shands Stoltzfus began teaching at Goshen College in 2002 and teaches courses in race, class and ethnic relations; personal violence and healing; peacemaking; women and gender studies; biblical studies; and transforming conflict and violence. She serves on the steering committee for the Women in Leadership Project and on the Panel on Sexual Abuse Prevention with Mennonite Church USA. She co-authored the book “Set Free: A Journey Toward Solidarity Against Racism” (Herald Press, 2001). She is an active writer for The Mennonite, Sojourners and other print and online publications.
In 2016, Shands Stoltzfus was awarded the Indiana Civil Rights Commission’s Spirit of Justice Award, the commission’s highest honor, according to information from Goshen College.
Sunday will also feature a 7 p.m. performance in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall titled “Justice Acts,” with theater scenes, music performances and monologues showcasing a vision of uniting voices through the arts at the college.
At 10 a.m. Monday, a convocation titled "Justice Speaks" will take place in the Church-Chapel, featuring Shands Stoltzfus.
Breakout sessions will take place at 2:15 p.m. and a candlelight vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m., both at College Mennonite Church.
Visit goshen.edu/mlk or goshen.edu for more information.
