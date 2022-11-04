GOSHEN — For November, Goshen’s First Fridays event was geared toward local artists.
Goshen watercolorist Angela Studebaker was one such artist.
“It’s just starting,” Studebaker said while sitting at a table she had set up next to the front door inside the Goshen Historical Society at approximately 5:30 p.m. “Last year we had a really good turnout. I think it’s a great event.”
Studebaker was one of a number of members of Goshen’s art community who had tables or exhibits set up in downtown businesses. November’s First Fridays saw fewer people and was more scaled back in nature than earlier months this year, with just three food trucks set up outside the Goshen Theater, and with unseasonably warm weather.
Cayden Smith and Bridget Smith were among those who were downtown during the event.
“It gets busy down here,” Bridget Smith said of the impact First Fridays tends to have on the downtown business community.
Dustin New, with the Michiana Area Council of Governments, manned a MACOG information booth in front the Goshen Theater, one of the sites where local artists were represented.
“I’m excited to see the number of people I’ve seen,” New said.
To learn more, visit downtowngoshen.org.