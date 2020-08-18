Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 6:36 pm
Goshen, Indiana
SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame cancels in-person classes for two weeks after spike of coronavirus cases since Aug. 10 start of semester.
