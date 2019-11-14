It just occurred to me that after listening to the president’s hyperbolic speeches for the last three years about everything in his administration being “the greatest in all the history of the U.S.” that he might just be on to something.
There may be some truth to the fact that we are living in some epic times. This notion occurred to me after the recent snowstorm we had. I measured 11 ½ inches at my house, plus there were single digit temperatures — both of which broke records that stood for more than 100 years.
Sure we’ve had snow this early before but not this much of it, and the high temperatures are 30-degrees lower than the average. There are still plenty of leaves on the trees for crying out loud!
So then I started thinking about all the other epic things that have been going on and how many times the terms “unprecedented,” “epic,” “unbelievable,” “historical,” “biblical proportions” and “record-breaking” have been used to describe them.
From weather phenomenon to sports to the current administration, we truly are living in extraordinary times.
The flooding that’s been occurring all over the country — including here in Goshen in 2018 — and all over the world the last few years have been increasingly breaking records. I’ve interviewed some city leaders who’ve experienced disastrous flooding. One said, “We can’t call them 100-year floods anymore because we’re having 100-year floods every couple of years now.”
Then I saw the news story about Venice with people wading in knee-high water — reportedly the third time in 1,200 years it’s been this bad. Not to mention the hurricanes we’ve been experiencing have devastated communities and countries.
Then there are the wildfires — the ones that destroyed sections of Tennessee a few years ago and now the California wildfires. Seeing those fires eating up forests, woods and especially homes and neighborhoods definitely brings "biblical proportions" to mind. I can’t imagine having to escape such fires driving through flames across the highways.
In the political realm as we’re in the middle of impeachment hearings for the third time in my lifetime, I’d say it’s a historical time. Whether you think he should be impeached or not, what’s been unprecedented and unbelievable during this whole administration is the amount of extraordinary things this president has done: fighting to keep his taxes private, publicly pushing his business properties, chopper talks instead of press conferences, the number of unfilled cabinet positions and governing by Twitter, just to name a few.
He’s fond of saying that the things he’s done is the best or greatest than any other president in our nation’s history — whether you agree with that or not — I’d say he’s probably going to go down in history as the most unprecedented president in the history of our nation.
Moving on to sports, we’ve also had some historic happenings there as well. I’m sure more than what I’m about to mention, but what comes immediately to mind is the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 after a hundred years of no wins and this year the Nationals doing the same.
We’ve been breaking records in many aspects of life and words that used to be used sparingly and occasionally are now being used regularly. We may have to come up with some new ones to describe these times when the unprecedented and extraordinary have become commonplace.
Denise Fedorow is a columnist and correspondent for The Goshen News. Her column Not That You Asked, But appears every other week. You may reach her by email at fed1@bnin.net on Facebook or Twitter and Instagram @DeniseFedorow.
