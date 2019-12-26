In a few days we’ll be celebrating an end to the second decade of the 2000s and Dec. 31 will also bring the end of another era as it’s the official closing date of Amish Acres in Nappanee. Not for the season this time, but forever.
When I first heard of the reported closing via my editor, I was shocked and in denial. When I called Mr. Pletcher, I was fully expecting him to tell me the rumors weren’t true. After all, they’d been advertising for the 2020 season of the Round Barn Theatre.
But he reluctantly admitted it was true. Reluctantly, because it wasn’t the way he’d planned to have the news break but, after 50 years, they decided it was time to retire. While I’ve had the honor and privilege of writing about Amish Acres’ Arts & Crafts Festival for the past 18 years, as well as other Amish Acres stories, it’s also played an important part in my personal life as well.
Since I’ll be out of town for the official closing, I wanted to share what Amish Acres has meant to me and my family.
When I first moved to the area 40 years ago as a young newlywed, Amish Acres was a place my former husband and I would go for dinner. As a 20-year-old, he had a big appetite, so the family-style thresher’s dinner at an affordable price made it a good fit for us. My family and friends are spread out all over the country, so when they came to visit, Amish Acres was a main attraction where we could bring them.
One year, when my Wisconsin brother was here with his girls, we decided to do the whole shebang, including the tour, the buggy ride and the dinner. That was a fun memory for all of us. Often we don’t take full advantage of the things that are right in our backyards, so I’m glad that we did.
On another visit, when Mom (God rest her soul) was driving us a little crazy, the same brother and I and his significant other “hid” in the wine-tasting room while she shopped the gift shop and bakery downstairs.
My mom loved Amish Acres. One year, about a month before Thanksgiving, I came home from a meeting to a voicemail from my mom asking me to call back because it was “really, really, really important. I don’t care how late it is, call me!” I had a deadline so I didn’t return her call that night and, before you think I’m a terrible person, I knew my mom.
The next day when I was out, I returned home to two more “urgent” messages from my mom asking me to “call me back right away; it’s very important. It's urgent, I need to talk to you!”
So I called Mom back and her urgent, call-me-right-away issue was that she wanted me to remember to bring some of that great Amish bread and a pie from Amish Acres for Thanksgiving — a month away.
Growing up in New York, my Mom belonged to a theater club for many years. It was a group of female friends who would go to Broadway shows together on a regular basis. So, when I took her to the Round Barn Theatre to see "Plain and Fancy," it’d been the first time she’d been to the theater in many years and she loved it.
I introduced a third generation of our family to Amish Acres when my Maryland brother’s granddaughter came to my eldest son’s wedding and she loved it too. I’ve also brought my grandkids during fall festival time and we stopped at the fudgery/ice cream shop and took some photos with the scarecrows.
Amish Acres was my go-to place for souvenirs of the area and for unique local gifts for people like my cousins in Texas (and of course, Mom)
I spent many a chamber of commerce banquet playing switch the pie — you choose your seat and if you wanted a different piece of pie that was at each plate you just switched it. It was a thing, and a reason for getting there early.
Amish Acres is one of those places that you just thought would always be there. Amish Acres, being the backdrop of many of my family memories, is just one story among thousands, I’m sure. All those art vendors who came year after year, and all those tourists who visited have their own stories.
Aside from the pleasure Amish Acres brought, the Pletchers played an important part in Nappanee and Elkhart County. Richard "Dick" Pletcher successfully campaigned hard to get Amtrak service back to Nappanee and to have the quilt stamp unveiling through the U.S. Postal Service in Nappanee. He preserved founding homes in Nappanee by building their former Pletcher Furniture Store around them and now one is a part of the Nappanee Center. I also know from reliable sources that the Pletcher family has helped the community in numerous other ways anonymously.
I’m sad that Amish Acres will no longer be there, that we won’t have the arts festival to find those unique artisan items so close to home, but their retirement is well deserved. I want the Pletchers to know I realize and appreciate their family most likely made several sacrifices in order to operate their enterprise at the level they have, putting Nappanee on the map and bringing more tourism to the county.
I truly appreciate how cooperative the family has always been with me on a professional level and I want to sincerely thank them for all the happy memories they created for me and my family over the 40 years Amish Acres has been a part of my life.
Denise Fedorow is a columnist and correspondent for The Goshen News. Her column appears every other week. You can reach her by email at fed1@bnin.net, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DeniseFedorow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.