You know the saying, “Shop till you drop”? Well, I did that on Black Friday. Literally. Dropped on the floor at the store. While waiting in line I practically passed out — or I might have for a few seconds, I’m not sure, but I don’t think I lost consciousness.
It wasn’t that I’d been shopping all day as the phrase implies, rather I think a perfect storm of conditions was the culprit.
My BFF Deb and I waited until after the early morning Black Friday madness passed and we went out about 11 a.m. Our first stop was Menards, where we could still get in on some of those early morning deals. The night before I’d come down with my annual bout of laryngitis/pharyngitis so I wasn’t feeling the best, but it was mostly my voice that was affected.
I noticed while shopping I was getting more congested, which was making me even more fatigued so I was ready to sit in the car as we traveled to the other side of town. At Kohl’s, my number one goal was a gift for my 7-year-old grandson that I think he’ll love and it was on sale for half-price. I believe I got the last one. I picked up some gifts for the teens and got in line, which was back to the toy department.
The store was hot, crowded and I was over-dressed. After about 10 minutes, Deb said she didn’t really need what she was standing in line for and she’d meet me at the store next door. The line kept creeping along and I felt the gravity starting to pull on my body, increasing my pain level. Standing still is probably the worst thing for my back pain. I was about half-way to the register when I got over-heated and took off my coat. I broke out in a sweat and was feeling weak and thought that I should ask if I could go to the front of the line.
“No one will believe me,” I told myself, and besides they’d been waiting in line forever too. If not for that one gift for the 7-year-old, I may have walked away from the rest of it. The next thing I knew two women were beside me, one on my left, the other on my right asking if I was OK, helping me back to my feet and wondering if they should call 911.
I assured them I was fine, and the woman on my left took my arm and suggested we go find a place to sit while the woman on my right and her teen daughters said they’d stand in line for me. But then she took my belongings to the register and asked that I’d be checked out and alerted the staff who got me a bottle of water while the woman who’d found me a seat brought me a cold cloth.
I was a little embarrassed, but after sitting a bit, and the water and cold cloth, I felt better. But my two Kohl’s angels weren’t done with me. They stayed close, the woman with her scared-looking teens made sure I got checked out and then she gave me a big hug and wished me a Merry Christmas.
The other woman said she’d walk me to my car. When I said I hadn’t driven and I was meeting my friend next door, she insisted on walking with me, carrying my packages and getting me safely inside the store. Deb said she’d bring the car around and I thought I’d be OK to get what I needed in that store, but after being on my feet a few minutes, I needed to just give up and go home.
Deb was worried, but I was sure it was all because of a combination of pain, less oxygen due to the congestion, heat and likely low blood sugar as I hadn’t eaten anything before going out. I rested after I got home and when I woke up the next morning, the first thought that I had that made me laugh was, “I LITERALLY shopped till I dropped!”
But what stayed with me more was the kindness of those two women, out doing their own shopping and they just sprang into action to help. But they did more than help, they went above and beyond in the care, concern and neighborly love they showed me.
I was touched. I’m sure I must’ve thanked them, but in case I didn’t and they or someone in their family sees this, thank you so much for being so kind and caring. Mom with the teens, you taught them a lesson in compassion I’m sure will remain with them and, girls, I’m sorry for scaring you!
The staff was great, too, so a big thanks to them as well.
And while I’m thinking of kindness, this coming week is the anniversary of the accident that completely changed my life. I’ve not known a single moment without pain since Dec. 15, 1999, when a car accident broke vertebrae in the middle of my back. The last 20 years of constant, severe pain have been difficult and exhausting, but there’s also been a lot of blessings and lots of kindnesses shown to me from strangers and friends alike. So every day I thank God for that and the strength He gives me to get through each day.
In this hyper-partisan political climate of divisiveness, it’s good to remember and experience that real people still care about one another.
Denise Fedorow is a columnist and correspondent for The Goshen News. Her column, Not That You Asked, But appears every other week. You may reach her by email at fed1@bnin.net, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @DeniseFedorow.
