The holidays have just begun but I’ve already lost my mind in the pre-holiday busyness! Fall is always busier for me with both my writing and candle business but the first week of November I literally did in one week what I usually do in one month — and it came with consequences.
In a nine-day period, I submitted seven candle parties and four extra writing assignments. By the end of that week, the exhaustion and pain were intense. The next week was more “normal” but that’s when the “consequences” started showing.
I had a candle party scheduled with some ladies who were all Red Hatters at a café in Granger. I was also going to use it as a training opportunity for a new consultant on my team. I arrived for the party, opened the back of my Jeep and was confused. Only one bag was there. The bag containing my catalogs, order forms, fragrance samples and everything else I needed for the party was home, all packed and waiting by the door. I freaked out momentarily, but then shrugged, thinking there was nothing to do but make the best of it.
My hostess had her packet so we had a few catalogs and order forms, but we were prepared to look online and use note paper to take the orders if necessary. My trainee also had her catalogs and order forms with her so we had enough for everyone to use. The other saving grace was that all but one of the ladies present had been to a couple of parties already this fall, so it’s not like they haven’t had a chance to smell the fragrances already.
But I also wanted to train the new consultant on a game I use to demonstrate our products, but the tickets I give out for the game were at home. I noticed sugar packets on the table and decided to utilize those for tickets. So it turned out to be a lesson in how to improvise and keep going when everything goes wrong!
My hostess and guests were very understanding, but I was embarrassed; it was the first time in 15 years that happened.
Then, a week later, I was traveling with some teammates to our regional meeting in Ohio to see the new 2020 product line. I spent several days beforehand interviewing, writing and meeting a magazine article deadline. Normally we go overnight, but that wasn’t going to work this time, so I had to get up between 3 to 3:30 a.m.to leave at 5 a.m. A new consultant was coming along and was meeting me at my house and we were going to drive to Syracuse to meet up with a leader on my team, whose husband was driving all of us.
When Jamie got to my house I asked if she minded driving to Syracuse because her car was already warm. I grabbed my coffee, my bag with my calendar and training notes and headed out. We were near Albion when I went to reach for my phone and realized with horror and dread that I left my purse at home.
I was going to be in Ohio all day with no money, no phone, no house keys and no pain pills. I had even made sure I had extra cash for the trip. I remembered my son and my BFF both have keys to my house, but I couldn’t call them because I don’t have their numbers memorized.
So thankfully Karla and Doug bankrolled me all day and Jamie had 650 mg extra strength Tylenol that helped keep the pain somewhat in control.
The ironic thing was, I was kicking off the training by discussing how to be balanced. I admitted I was more of a cautionary tale these days and they should do as I say and not as I did.
Again there were saving graces involved that turned what could have been disastrous into inconvenient, but tolerable. I’m one of those women who are attached at the hip with her purse. I take it everywhere, so for me to leave home without it was a real aberration. I had to have a sense of humor about it all day, offering to buy lunch and coffee when we stopped and asking them to “watch my purse” when I went to the restroom. Karla was Facebook messaging my sons and my BFF to let them know my dilemma and, finally, when we were about an hour away from home my youngest called her phone and went to unlock the house for me.
Columnist Erma Bombeck was famous for saying when it came to aging, “It’s my mind I miss the most,” and I could certainly relate to that, especially this month. I think maybe it’s time to slow down and smell the turkey.
