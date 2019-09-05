I gotta’ tell you, the state of this country has been downright discouraging lately.
I never thought the United States of America would be so divided along party lines to the point that current politics feels like an attack on the Constitution, democracy and citizens.
It’s all been very disheartening. Every day there’s some other outrage being reported. Add to that the increasing mass shootings and increased ferocity of natural disasters and it’s enough to make the most Pollyanna of us feeling depressed and hopeless.
Many people tell me they don’t watch the news, but I don’t think pretending stuff isn’t happening is the answer. I can’t stick my head in the sand, my fingers in my ears and say ‘I don’t hear you!’ I think it’s our responsibility as citizens to be informed about local, national and world matters and to be open-minded.
Despite all of that, however, I recently heard stories that brought (good) tears to my eyes and bolstered my hope.
The first was a news story about a young boy in New Hampshire who had some kind of illness that prohibited him from going outside. So every day people came by his front window and visited with him, played with him and entertained him. It started with family members and friends and has grown to a whole town full of people.
People stop outside his window to play instruments. Even the high school marching band performed for him on his front lawn. Many don’t know the boy or his family, but they heard his story and wanted to bring a little joy to a young boy’s life.
That’s my America.
A couple of days later I was watching “America’s Got Talent” and learned about young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, who at 4 ½ was diagnosed with cancer. He went through three years of chemotherapy and his mom said there were times when there was no hope he’d recover. He’s been cancer-free for four years and now when he goes for his appointments he takes his violin and entertains the patients — other children like himself who are undergoing cancer treatments. Seeing him healthy gives them hope to keep fighting. He’s an incredibly gifted musician, so that in itself can bring tears to one’s eyes. But then hearing his story? Wow.
That’s my America.
For every story about a bad cop that you hear, there are many more doing things like buying basketball shoes for neighborhood kids who best him in basketball or break-dancing on the street building rapport with youngsters.
For every priest, minister or Scout leader abusing innocents, there are hundreds more doing God’s work, volunteering their time to teach and lead children.
For every cruel person tearing someone’s worth down, there are hands reaching out to lift them up.
For every young woman who has fallen prey to sexual abuse or harassment, there are organizations such as Girls on the Run and others teaching young girls they are worth so much more.
That’s my America.
For every person worried that immigrants are taking their jobs, there are those who do the research on the immigrants who come here, start businesses and provide jobs.
That’s my America.
It’s so important to tell those good news stories because they exist — every day all over this land, a land that has always been and will always be great.
It’s so important that we don’t fall into despair, fear-mongering, hate and discouragement because we know whose tools they are. It’s so important that we remember “United we stand, divided we fall.”
Because that’s our America.
