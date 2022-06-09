GOSHEN — A jury reconvened for its fourth day Thursday in the murder trial of a Goshen man.
Jordan Norton is accused of shooting and killing David Artley, 43, of Elkhart County, during a confrontation at Hardy’s Bar, 610 S Main St., Elkhart, at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 23, 2020. A bullet from the shooting also struck Kali Smith’s foot, injuring her ankle.
During Thursday’s trial, Elkhart General Hospital Emergency Room Doctor Matthew Michalski’s deposition was played. In it, Michalski confirms previously believed information that Smith was shot in the ankle, and there was an entrance and exit wound. Smith told Michalski that she felt something warm on her ankle and looked down to discover she’d been shot.
Norton also visited the emergency room early that morning, taken by Elkhart city police for visible injuries. Sgt. Denise Houser, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division for the Elkhart City Police Department, said Norton was pinned under a Suzuki motorcycle that had fallen onto its side in the street outside the bar.
Michalski told the court that the incident was listed in the emergency room as an assault. Norton had a head injury and diagnostic testing was performed. Given Norton’s medical condition of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks platelets which increases the risk of bleeding, Michalski said he was especially concerned and took extra precaution to ensure there was no damage. In total, four head injuries were detected and a hand injury.
Michalski said the injuries appeared consistent with someone who had been struck across the face or head.
“My record reflected that he was assaulted,” Michalski said. “It sounds like there was an altercation at a local establishment and he was struck multiple times in the head and face.”
Michalski added that Norton had a blood alcohol content of more than 2.0, to which the prosecution questioned the ability to discern drunkenness from a concussion. In his intake, Norton also indicated anxiety and agoraphobia.
Elkhart Police Cpl. Tyler Cruse confirmed information that was found on the affidavit and by way of surveillance footage that Artley, the deceased, was found injured by the bar’s pool table. He was also treated for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and thighs at Elkhart General Hospital but died from the injuries about an hour later according to the affidavit.
Cruse confirmed that he and other officers found .25-caliber shell casings through the bar, near the pool table, front door, and area where Smith had also been shot, which was near the center of the serving bar.
Sgt. Denise Houser told the jury she believed, based on evidence the department found, that shots were fired from the back of the bar toward the front, which is also what surveillance footage from the bar had shown. She added that three projectiles were recovered from the body of David Artley.
Citing video from the surveillance camera, a detective wrote in the affidavit that Norton was seen at the bar talking to two men, one of whom was identified as Artley. Norton then allegedly turned, moved away from the men, pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants, and pointed it at Artley, the affidavit shows.
Artley blocked Norton by grabbing his hands and pushing the gun up, the affidavit reads, but Norton backed up, leveled the gun again, and opened fire. The detective said Artley was apparently shot in the thigh or waist, and he fell. Norton then allegedly stood over him and fired more shots at him, according to the affidavit.
During the shooting, a customer tackled Norton into a bench. Several more people then jumped into the fray, and the gun fell out of his hand. Norton was seen fleeing the bar, the detective said in the affidavit.
Norton was on probation at the time of the shooting at Hardy’s Bar, after pleading guilty to several cases, including to a Level 6 felony count of pointing a firearm at a person in September 2019. He also admitted to two separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, as well as a count of leaving the scene of a crash.
As part of his plea agreement, Norton was sentenced in January to about three and a half years of probation in the one meth case and the other gun-related case, and the crash case and second meth case were dismissed, court information indicates.
Detective Mike Price with the Elkhart police and Elkhart County Homicide Unit also took the stand Thursday. He described the investigation process, and in questioning by the defense, answered why some people in the bar were not interviewed. When asked about if he had to do the investigation over again, would he interview those other people in the bar, Price answered, "I would still investigate it the same."
Witness Brooke Valdovinos, who was working as a bartender that evening at Hardy's, talked about the argument between Norton and Brooke Pixley, another employee of the bar.
"He (Norton) said she was acting like a b**ch," Valdovinos told the court.
She added that Norton appeared to have been drinking but he was not drunk.
Detective D'Andre Biller, with Elkhart police and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, talked about finding a witness through social media and how she then went about contacting that person, which led to a second person. The first person schedule an interview with detectives, but never showed and the other person refused an interview.
The trial continues Friday morning with the defense.