NAPPANEE — NorthWood senior Kylee Gall will have all of her college paid for.
Gall was awarded a Steven C. Beering Scholarship from Purdue University, West Lafayette last month. The scholarship “provides a ‘full ride’ covering tuition, room and board for one bachelor’s degree, one master’s degree and one doctoral degree at Purdue or medical school through Indiana University. The scholarship also includes funding for a study abroad experience,” per a press release.
“It’s a big deal,” Gall said. “It’s taken a lot to process it.”
Gall went through a multi-step process in receiving the scholarship. After being accepted into Purdue’s Honors College, she was selected as one of the students invited to apply for the award. Gall submitted an application to the University and then was asked to participate in a video interview.
After a week, Gall received a call from Purdue saying she had been awarded the scholarship.
“It was so surreal; it was amazing,” Gall said. “I was actually at my internship (at Elkhart General Hospital); I had just gotten done and was trying to get a hold of them and they weren’t there. I eventually got a hold of them at my internship. It was amazing.”
The scholarship is given to students based on both high school credentials and leadership skills. Gall has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average during high school and will graduate as one of NorthWood’s valedictorians. During her time at NorthWood, Gall has been a member of the golf team and the science and match academic teams. She also participated in NorthWood’s Girls Go Cybersecurity team, for which she received national recognition for.
Gall also represented NorthWood at American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State, the Richard G. Lugar Symposium and the Women in Cybersecurity Conference.
“It’s taken a lot of time management skills and also setting goals for myself,” Gall said. “Just working however hard I need to get those goals accomplished.”
She plans to study pre-medicine in hopes to become a pediatrician. Gall said she enjoys volunteering and supporting children with special needs. Gall also gave credit to all her coaches for helping her throughout high school.
Both of Kylee’s parents are proud of her accomplishments.
“She’s always been a really hard worker and a smart student who enjoys studying,” Steve Gall said. “She’s worked hard and accomplished a lot. In terms of scholarship, it’s unbelievable that a scholarship like that even exists. I’m really happy that she got it.”
“I’m certainly exceptionally proud of her,” Kristi Gall added. “She’s worked really hard and we’re excited for her to have this tremendous opportunity.”
Gall wanted to go to Purdue because both of her parents, her aunt and her grandfather all went to Purdue. Once the school offered her the scholarship, the choice became a no-brainer.
“Once I received this scholarship, it was a really easy decision,” Gall said.
