FORT WAYNE — NorthWood High School's principal is now the second associate superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South bend.
David L. Maugel's hiring was announced Monday by the Diocese.
“We are blessed to have Mr. Maugel as an associate superintendent," the announcement from the Diocese reads. "David is a devout Catholic and active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, Indiana. His faith and experience in secondary education will serve the Diocese well.”
Maugel has been the principal of North Wood High School from August 2006 to the present. Previous experience also includes teaching math at Central Noble Community Schools and serving as the assistant principal for Smith Green Community School, where he was promoted to principal.
He was honored with the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (2002). He was awarded the IASP District 2 Principal of the Year in 2010, 2013 and 2016. Maugel was also named the Indiana High School Principal of the Year in 2016. He has served on the Indiana State School Music Association, Indiana Association of School Principals, and as a mentor for the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute.
The release adds that Maugel has experience with Leadership Development through Action (Inquiry) Research. He has provided teacher development through Professional Learning Community Philosophies and is experienced in strategic planning. Additionally, this July he will attend a national conference at the Institute for Catholic Liberal Education at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Maugel graduated from Edgerton High School in Ohio. He attended Goshen College and Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. His degrees include a Bachelor of Arts in Math Education and a Master of Science in Education. Maugel also graduated from the Indiana Principal's Leadership Academy.
