NAPPANEE — A NorthWood high school senior scored a perform on his ACT exam this month.
Brady Chupp, 17, said he’d taken some practice tests before taking the SAT and found the questions to be similar. When he took the ACT, he initially scored a 35. The average statewide according to the ACT website is 22.6, and nationwide it’s 20.6 out of a total of 36, so admittedly, Chupp’s 35 was a great and nearly perfect score the first time.
“Taking it the second time was really more, ‘Hey I really want to get a perfect on the ACT,’ he explained. “It’s something I can have for the rest of my life, even if it’s not going to be too much of a factor in financial aid or admissions.”
Studying, Chupp looked concepts commonly asked on standardized tests, and focused in on concepts that he knew the ACT asked that weren’t on those standardized tests. The idea of studying hard isn’t a struggle for Chupp, who’s on both the math and science academic teams at the high school.
“His approach to schooling and the attitude that he has is that he’s always pushing himself to do his best and you can tell that from the classroom to the competition,” said Mike Furfaro, NorthWood’s Math Academic Team coach. “He expects the best from himself and he knows how to make that happen and it’s a lot of fun when you run into students like that.”
With an innate gift for mathematics, both of Chupp’s parents were math teachers.
“I kind of grew up in a family where I’m learning math that’s more advanced. I love it, you know?” he said. “My parents have basically been my biggest cheerleaders. They’re always encouraging me to do whatever I do at the highest level. All of my teachers have been great and I’ve learned a lot from all of them.”
Chupp also plays tennis and golf and this year he’s a part of the school’s spring musical.
“It’s honestly crazy; I’m busy just about every weeknight with two or three things going on,” he said.
Fewer than 0.5 percent of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score. In 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million graduating seniors who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, scored on a scale of one to 36 each. Students' "composite score" is the average of the four test scores.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S. Chupp has applied for several and it waiting to hear from a few choice selections including Duke, Liberty and Purdue before making a decision. Chupp hopes to become a data analyst or a statistician for a sport teams in the future.
