INDIANAPOLIS — A NorthWood High School FFA adviser was nominated along with seven others in the state for the Golden Owl Award.
The Indiana FFA Association and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Nationwide Insurance and Farm Credit Mid-America, selected Amy Beer for the honor of moving onto the finals.
She was selected out of 81 nominees.
Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award to honor teachers and support them with additional resources to assist their continued educational efforts in preparing the next generation for successful agricultural careers.
The eight finalists were awarded $500 and a plaque in recognition of this honor. The selected winner of the Golden Owl award will be announced in June at this year’s Indiana FFA State Convention and will receive $3,000.
“We are fortunate to have so many exceptional agriculture educators across the state that work tirelessly to ensure their students are successful,” said Sam Miller, Indiana FFA director. “This award is a way for us to honor and recognize the important work these ag teachers are doing and the positive impacts they are making on their student’s lives.”
