NAPPANEE — An annual springtime tradition is set to bow this weekend at NorthWood High School’s Auditorium in Nappanee.
The immersive, three-dimensional audience experience, known as a theater in the round, has continued to bring in an audience for nearly 30 years, NorthWood High School theater director Steve Phillips, said.
“The kids really enjoy this, and the audience is right there in their faces, and I think it’s a lot of excitement for them,” Phillips said. “The production is much different to have the audience right there with you.”
This year’s production, “Murder on the 518,” is a spin on the classic murder-mystery tale, which takes place aboard a traveling train and transforms an ordinary ride into a collection of suspects, after certain passengers expire en route. Along the way, unusual and comical hijinks ensue until the culmination of the adventure, when the culprit, or culprits, are at last revealed.
A total of 21 actors and four stage techs had just six weeks to prepare for the intimate production. In the round, audience members surround the stage, adding a unique perspective for both the storytellers and the watchers.
“It’s fun for the audience to be able to be that close to the actors, too,” Phillips added.
“Murder on the 518,” a theater-in-the-round play, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will also be a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are available at the door for a price of $5.