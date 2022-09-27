NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School Prinicipal Weston Lambert announced Sept. 20 that seniors Casey Beasy and Pasquale Daeger have been named commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors at the year-end awards banquet.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to information provided by NMSP. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).