MIDDLEBURY — A Northridge Middle School teacher will be headed overseas as part of a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program. The grant for the program, announced Thursday, is awarded by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Valerie Anglemyer, who teaches English/language arts, is one of approximately 76 U.S. citizens who will travel abroad through the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program in 2019-2020. Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential, the award announcement reads.
Anglemyer admits, “I never thought I’d get it.”
A friend of hers received the award last year and Anglemyer followed her journey throughout the year, which included some professional development, a forum in Washington, D.C., and her trip to India.
She thought, “I need to sign up for that.” So Anglemyer did, again not really expecting to win.
“I’ve always been really passionate about global learning opportunities for my students,” Anglemyer said. “And we do a lot of Skyping and connecting with classrooms around the world. So, when I saw the opportunity to go connect in person with another classroom around the world, I thought that would be a great opportunity to start building some relationships and creating relationships that would also allow my students to connect with the other school as well.”
And that’s why she applied.
Anglemyer won’t know which country or school she will be visiting until January. And then her two- to three-week journey will begin in the summer of 2020.
There was also a spring option, by Anglemyer said she did not want to disrupt her classroom. This is her first year teaching at Northridge Middle School. Prior to Northridge, she had worked 12 years at NorthWood Middle School.
“I just hope that after being able to experience another way of learning in a different country that we can build that partnership with the other teachers that I get to work with and kind of sustain that through some global learning that we can do together,” she said. “We are 1-1 at Northridge Middle School, and so being able to leverage technology to enhance our instruction, but also put a real world, connected feel behind it, I think will be really enriching to our students.”
And because Anglemyer hasn’t done a lot of international travel, she said, “I’m excited to explore.” She said it will be personally enriching and she will be able to bring back new ideas to the classroom.
Information provided by the State Department explains that “the Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government.” It is designed as a way for the U.S. citizen to build relationships with people of other countries to solve global challenges.
The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. The program is named after the late U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright.
For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, go online to eca.state.gov/fulbright, call 202-632-6452 or e-mail ECA-Press@state.gov.
