A Northridge High School 11th grade student has died in a crash on U.S. 20.
Middlebury Community Schools issued a statement about the crash on its Facebook page Saturday morning. Specific information about the crash, including the name of the student, were not released.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident," the statement read. "School counselors and additional mental health professionals will be available at school on Monday for any students or staff needing support."
Details will be provided as they become available.