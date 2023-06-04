MIDDLEBURY — Micah Wieland told around 350 of his fellow graduates at Northridge High School’s 2023 Commencement to remember life as a kindergartener as they move into adulthood.
“After walking across this stage, we embark on a new adventure,” he said. “An adventure moving from what you once knew into something that you’ve never done before, so as we transition, love every detail of your already beautiful identity. Let your curiosity drive you into your deeper calling and never forget the pureness of your kindergarten heart.”
Wieland recalled assisting kindergarten teacher Alicia Hooley at Orchard View Elementary School earlier in the year.
“I grew an empathy for my inner child,” he said, comparing them to his own class experience. “Fueled with our unending energy and boundless curiosity we wondered. Unapologetically discovering the joys that would shape our future… We swung as high as we could on the swing set, arms filled with folders and crayons, and laughed loud enough to hear clear down the hallway. We recognized our strengths and weakness and deciphered our personal qualities… Our curiosity drove us to a transition in time.”
He spoke to his classmates about the transitions they went through together, moving to middle school and later high school, growth spurts, and personal growth.
“Friends push you into things that you promised yourself you wouldn’t, extracurriculars are dimmed from the ultracompetitiveness of others, and finances feel so impossible to balance, but if a whisper emerged from any of this it’s that ‘You are enough,’” he said. “Don’t let the achievements in soccer or in school fool you — I am human just like you. It’s easy for our insecurities to fog our true worth convinced that our broken pieces make us unloveable but if I only love what’s good of me, if I only enjoy what I liked of me, I would only love half of me and I wouldn’t be accepting my full and true potential.”
Class Treasurer Addison Wise introduced him as a leader for the class ahead of his speech. Turner Barretta also spoke for the graduating class. Class President William (Harry) Brown and Class Secretary Emma Lenhart had welcomed guests to the commencement early in the afternoon’s proceedings.
After Wieland spoke, Class Vice President Natalie Checley would introduce the graduating class staff speaker, Michael Nay, who told the graduates that actively grow their passions, told them to thank those who helped them, and ended with a Jimmy Buffet quote he used the other two graduations he spoke at.
“Some people love to lead, and some refuse to dance," he said. "Some people play it safely, others take a chance. Still, it's all a mystery, this place we call the world, where most live as oysters while some become pearls. Northridge Class of 2023, will you simply become an oyster, or will you become pearls?”